CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged after stealing, fleeing from the authorities, and ramming a patrol car on Sunday.
The incident happened at about 7 a.m. after Cass County deputies went to the area of E. 203rd Street and S. Pryor Road because they had been told that a truck, trailer, and ATV had been stolen from a residence in that area.
According to the police, the victim followed the suspect until deputies arrived in the area.
When they tried to stop the suspect, he refused to stop and fled. During the pursuit, the trailer detached from the truck and he kept driving.
Deputies tried to deploy a tire deflation device near E. 235th and S. Shaffer Road, which is north of Harrisonville.
However, as the suspect approached the deputies at the intersection, he drove off the road and toward two deputies, ramming their patrol vehicle.
One deputy fired a shot at him and hit the vehicle. The suspect was not struck by gunfire.
He then stopped, yielded to the pursing deputies, and was taken into custody.
The deputies and the suspect were evaluated at the scene by EMS and they were released with no injuries.
Later on Sunday, the police said that they had charged 20-year-old Travis R. Ebeck Jr., who is from Pleasant Hill, in connection with this incident.
He is facing six charges: burglary, stealing ($750 or more), resisting arrest by fleeing / creating a substantial risk of injury or death, first-degree property damage, fourth-degree assault, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
His cash only bond has been set at $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.