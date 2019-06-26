KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Clay County prosecutors have filed charges against a man involved in a standoff and manhunt in Kansas City's massive subterranean network of businesses housed in old limestone mines.
Kevin Becknal, a former employee, was charged Wednesday with making terrorist threats after allegedly sneaking onto Hunt Midwest SubTropolis' property and threatening to shoot people.
The underground warehouse went on lockdown on Tuesday for hours while police looked for him. He was eventually found outside of the caves in Kansas where he was taken into custody.
