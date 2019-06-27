KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A suspected thief was caught with a stolen car and a gun that was stolen during a string of home break-ins where doors were kicked in.
Gas station surveillance cameras recorded his arrest inside a store off Grandview Road.
Viewers can see a gun fall out of the suspect’s waistband during his arrest. That gun was collected as evidence.
The Toyota Camry that was parked at the gas pump in the top right of the screen was stolen from Jennifer Valdiviez’s driveway.
“Confused, shocked,” Valdiviez said. “I didn’t know what to think.”
Police said the man on security video drove that stolen car to the gas station.
While he was inside making a purchase, police officers spotted the stolen car and moved in.
Valdiviez and her family happened to be driving home from a prayer meeting at the time and passed by the gas station.
“Saw my car at the gas station with tons, tons of police cars all around,” she said. “I was in shock. I said to my husband, ‘There’s my car!’”
As soon as police pulled in, a passenger in the stolen car ran away.
An officer with his gun drawn came through the front door of the gas station and quickly arrested Nathan Besanceney.
After the officer stood Besanceney up, a gun fell from his waistband to the floor. Investigators traced the serial number and discovered the gun was stolen during a home burglary off Jackson Avenue.
KCTV5 told you about that string of break-ins earlier this week. We introduced you to a mother who is expecting her first child who was home when thieves kicked in her back door. Her alarm system scared them off and she got out safely.
“I don’t know if my screaming alone would have scared them away,” she said.
As for Valdiviez, she can’t believe her family’s stolen car was found about a mile and a half away from where it was stolen.
“I was so thankful for the detectives,” she said.
Right now, Besanceney is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. It is possible more charges could be filed.
