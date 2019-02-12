INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after an Independence woman was shot and killed late Monday evening.
Officers were called about 11 p.m. to an aggravated assault call at a home in the 1600 block of West Sheley Road.
When they arrived on scene, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
She has been identified as 28-year-old Shaunte P. McIntosh.
A person was taken into police custody at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.