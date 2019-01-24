JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A young mother who was gang raped next to her toddler in Independence, Missouri, blasted her attacker in court on Thursday.
William Luth admitted he’s guilty of raping her and has also pled guilty to another rape in Johnson County, Kansas.
On Thursday, Luth was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was drug away in handcuffs.
Following his sentencing, there were some things the survivor of that rape in Independence wanted everyone to know.
People were crying when Taylor Hirth, who is now comfortable with people knowing her last name, told the court what happened to her.
“It gave me my voice back,” she said. “It let me tell my story.”
The young mother woke up to strangers in her bedroom in Independence, Missouri. She was then beaten and gang raped by multiple men for hours as her toddler watched the attack.
Inside the courtroom, Luth never made eye contact as Hirth described what a monster he was. “He couldn’t look at me during my statement,” she said.
She blasted her attacker in court, as well as the Independence Police Department.
She said that the police department not believing her emboldened her attackers to strike again.
She said the police asked her if it was a date or party that went bad. She said that they dug through her Facebook and dating apps. She also said they told EMTs to “hang back” and delay her medical treatment.
She believes police never combed for security footage or did appropriate legwork in her case.
“It’s been really hard knowing that they act like what they did was right, and it wasn’t,” she said.
Hirth told the court the investigation was such a joke that she knew the only way she’d see justice is if her attackers struck again. Prosecutors say they did.
Luth is just one man who now admits he’s responsible for that vicious attack in Independence.
Months later, Luth and Brady Newman-Caddell were arrested for kidnapping and raping a Johnson County, Kansas deputy.
DNA linked that case to Hirth’s case, and justice was heartbreaking.
Luth was sentenced to 41 years in prison for his crimes in Kansas.
Newman-Cadell withdrew a guilty plea on Wednesday and his charges are still winding through the courts.
Hirth has been very public about how she was treated, questioning if Independence police officers and detectives have appropriate training.
She pointed out that Luth admits his guilt for what happened that night, but that police have never apologized for how they treated her.
“I would like an apology,” she said. “I would like to see changes so this doesn’t happen again, so there’s not a victim out there that could have been believed if someone was believed.”
It’s clear she feels that the police department shares partial blame for what happened to another woman.
As previously mentioned, two men have been charged in Hirth’s rape case. However, she firmly believes there were more attackers that night; she described a third suspect who does not fit the description of Luth or Newman-Caddell.
Hirth told the court this is what justice looks like: cold and imperfect.
