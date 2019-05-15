FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new survey finds most people say they use swimming pools as communal bathtubs.
The Water Quality and Health Council says 51% of Americans report using the pool as an alternative to showering or rinsing off after engaging in exercise or yard work.
Even though 64% of Americans know pool chemicals don't eliminate the need to shower, people continue to do it anyway.
“When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs,” said Dr. Chris Wiant, chair of the Water Quality & Health Council. “Rinsing off for just 1 minute removes most of the dirt, sweat, or anything else on your body.”
In addition, 40% of Americans admit they’ve peed in the pool as an adult, the study found. Officials say pee reacts with chlorine, reducing the amount of chlorine available to kill germs.
“The bottom line is: Don’t pee in the pool,” said Michele Hlavsa, chief of CDC’s Healthy Swimming program. “Swimming is a great way to be physically active and not peeing in the pool is a key healthy swimming step.”
Additionally, the survey revealed that 24% of Americans would go in a swimming pool within one hour of having diarrhea, and 48% report they never shower before swimming.
