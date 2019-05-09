KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President Donald Trump promises to end a painful shock that many patients get when they open their bills.
Patients should not receive surprise bills from out-of-network providers that they did not choose themselves,” he said. “It’s very unfair.”
"Surprise medical bills" amounting to tens of thousands of dollars can hit patients and their families when they are most vulnerable after a medical emergency or complex surgical procedure.
One woman who knows how devastating they can be.
A trip to the emergency room for Shanna Godfrey and her daughter turned into an expensive nightmare.
“When we got the bill, it was $13,000,” Godfrey said. “We were flabbergasted.”
Thousands of dollars in medical bills meant Godfrey had to fight to get them lowered.
They had no idea what helping their daughter would cost.
“I mean, they gave me no options,” Godfrey said. “I had no clue what was going on.”
Now, President Trump could be making it easier for people to pay.
At a press conference on Thursday, the president said he’s going after surprise medical bills.
“When patients schedule non-emergency care, they should be given a clear and honest bill upfront,” Trump said.
Christopher Garmon works as an assistant professor at UMKC and said surprise medical bills are an issue impacting people in both Kansas and Missouri.
“In Missouri and Kansas, it’s about 13 percent,” he said.
“There is no perfect solution to this,” he said. “All of the things that are being considered are better than what we have now.”
He said the bipartisan support in Washington is promising.
