OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear a case involving the state of Kansas and money going to Planned Parenthood.
By not taking up the case, a lower court ruling will stand.
In this dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas outlines why the Supreme Court chose not to hear a Kansas case brought against Planned Parenthood.
But both sides are calling this pass by the country’s highest court a win.
The Kansas case was coupled with a case out of Louisiana.
And people who watch the Supreme Court closely were surprised by this move because of the court’s conservative majority.
In the four-page dissent, Justices Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito said passing on this case was the wrong move.
But in Kansas, anti-abortion groups see something else.
“A potential win down the road for us,” said Mary Kay Culp, Kansans For Life.
At the heart of this case is Medicaid and access to healthcare for poorer women in the state.
In 2016, then Governor Sam Brownback said Medicaid funds could not be used by patients at Planned Parenthood's in Kansas.
Planned Parenthood says basic healthcare needs have become politicized because the office in Overland Park does provide abortions.
“We would prefer to see these preventative services like birth control and cancer screenings not be politicized,” voiced Rachel Sweet, Planned Parenthood Great Plains.
But Mary Kay Culp at Kansans For Life says there are other places women can go and can still use Medicaid.
“There are 20 times more places in Kansas county health clinics and other clinics that serve indigent women,” expressed Culp.
There are two Planned Parenthood offices in Kansas, one in Overland Park and one in Wichita.
Women using Medicaid could always go to Planned Parenthood offices. After today?
“We can continue to see patients who have Medicaid as their insurance provider,” exclaimed Sweet.
