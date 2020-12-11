WASHINGTON (KCTV/AP) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from the state of Texas concerning the presidential election.
The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demanded that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.
From The Supreme Court's filing:
The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.
Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt requested the case to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Seven U.S. House Representatives from Kansas and Missouri also signed an amicus brief supporting the suit.
