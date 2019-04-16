Los Angeles artist Erik Brunetti, the founder of the streetwear clothing company "FUCT," leaves the Supreme Court after his trademark case was argued, in Washington, Monday, April 15, 2019. Brunetti, who says the brand name is an acronym for "Friends U Can't Trust," is seeking help from the high court after he was denied a trademark by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office because of a portion of federal law that says officials should not register trademarks that are "scandalous" or "immoral."