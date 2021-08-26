The eviction ban is ending, putting millions at risk of losing their homes

The White House announced Thursday that it would not ask the CDC to again extend the protection to ban evictions. Housing activists are shown erecting a sign in Swampscott, Massachusetts to stop evictions.

 Michael Dwyer/AP

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV/AP) --- The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court says in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law.

The justices are rejecting the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

