FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The sun, moon, and earth will align perfectly to create a rare phenomenon, a super blood wolf moon.
The first and only total lunar eclipse of 2019 will take place this weekend and what makes this event so rare is the fact that everyone across the United States will be able to see it.
That’s unlike last year when a super blue blood moon occurred on the last day of January and it was only visible for a portion of the country.
On Sunday, January 20th the earth's shadow will completely cover the moon creating a reddish tint over the moon during the peak time of the eclipse.
The partial lunar eclipse begins at 9:33 p.m.
The real show starts around 10:41 p.m. as the beginning of the total eclipse.
The best chance to see the moon turn a Chiefs red will be around 11:12 p.m.
Shortly after, at around 11:43 p.m., the total lunar eclipse will come to an end.
So, you've got a short window where you'll be able to see the super blood wolf moon in all its glory.
However, the weather may not be favorable for viewing as skies may be partly cloudy Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.