KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Sunday's weather forecast has forced the Kansas City Golf Classic Tournament to move up its tee times.
Players will tee off Sunday's final round from 7 a.m. to 9:12 a.m.
Both the first and 10th tees will be used as initial tee-off locations
The tournament is expected to conclude around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
