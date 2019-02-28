JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Teen suicide numbers are on the rise and above the national average in both Missouri and Kansas.
A suicide prevention forum was held tonight to discuss the tough topic.
Last June, six superintendents in Johnson County came together to decide they were going to do something different about teen suicide. So, they started a new campaign called “Zero Reasons Why.”
On Thursday night, organizations, parents, teachers, and students across the metro came together to have a conversation about how to address the growing issue.
“There were 15 teen suicides in Johnson County last academic year and they decided enough was enough,” said Steff Hedenkamp, Director of Public Affairs for the Zero Reasons Why campaign.
Zero Reasons Why was just one booth of many that provided resources.
More than a thousand people crowded into the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood wanting to remove the stigma and encourage conversation about teenage suicide.
“I think it’s talked about but not sincerely enough as it should be,” said Chris Le, a junior at The Barstow School.
He said that, when his friend went through some mental health issues, he didn’t even know he was helping her.
“At first I wasn’t really aware of the issues,” he said. “If I can help like that without even knowing, the possibilities are endless of what I can do when I do know.”
He walked into the teen suicide prevention conversation wanting to learn more, so he can helps his peers become more comfortable talking about it.
Parents sat in the audience taking notes and wanting learn the signs, as well as how to talk about a once taboo topic.
“It has affected my children,” said Melanie Rine. “I hope that we can get some tools on how to help.”
That’s one thing Zero Reasons Why is doing, trying to provide a platform and a safe space for kids to talk with other kids about what’s happening to them. It also helps connect parents to other parents, as well as educators.
“They want to do something different,” Hedenkamp said. “They are tired of losing their friends and seeing so many people struggle.”
The Zero Reasons Why campaign was brought into Johnson county schools last September. Now, they are being approached by other counties to expand their campaign next year.
There is help available for those who need it. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK OR 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.
You can also chat live with a counselor by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
