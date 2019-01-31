MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- Two people suffered minor burns after a house fire Thursday morning.
The Overland Park Fire Department was called about 7 a.m. to the 6300 block of Mackey Street.
First units on the scene reported smoke showing from a two-story, single family home. The residents were reported out safely, but two cats were reportedly still in the burning home.
One of the cats was rescued safely, the other has yet to be found.
Firefighters knocked down a fire in the front living room area in just a matter of minutes, however the home was crowded with contents and smoldering fires continued for quite some time, firefighters said.
The entire home suffered significant smoke damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.