FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS. (KCTV) --- A 36-year-old substitute teacher in the Wellsville School District has been arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Mark Samsel was booked into jail around 3:42 p.m. on Thursday.
He has been released on bond.
Samsel is also a Kansas House Representative. He has served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2019.
He has not been formally charged at this time.
The Wellsville School District sent a letter out to families on the matter.
The letter in its entirety:
Good Evening,
Wellsville USD 289 is aware of the situation that occurred involving a substitute teacher on April 28, 2021. The appropriate authorities were notified. The situation is being thoroughly investigated. Student safety has and always will be our first priority.
At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so.
If you have specific questions regarding your student, please contact our high school office.
While we cannot always divulge all the details, please know the safety of our students is a top priority.
If you have additional questions, I would be happy to speak with you can can be reached at 785-883-2388.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
