Study: Weighing yourself daily can help you lose weight

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Struggling to lose those few extra pounds?
New research shows stepping on the scale every day could be the key to losing more weight.
A study finds people who weigh themselves daily are more likely to lose weight than those who don't.
Experts say it reminds you to eat healthy, watch your calories and stay away from those tempting sweets at the office.
But, experts also admit it could lead to more anxiety. So, do what feels right to you.
“If you find weighing yourself everyday helps you and helps you stay on track, helps you stay focused, then I would recommend you do it. But, if you find weighing yourself makes you upset or makes you lose motivation, or makes you obsessed with the scale, then I do not recommend you weigh yourself every day,” registered dietitian Martha McKittrick said.
Experts say weighing yourself at the same time every day helps. But, if you also find yourself obsessing about the scale, it could increase the risk of an eating disorder.
