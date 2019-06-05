FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A recent study tracking the approval rating of President Trump across the country shows Kansas and Missouri both approving of his time in office.
According to Morning Consult, the president holds a 51% approval rating in Missouri and a 48% in Kansas. The president’s disapproval rate stands at 45% in Missouri and 47% in Kansas. This gives the president positive nets for both states.
However, it should be noted that the president’s approval rating in Kansas has dropped 4% in the last two months. Missouri over the last month has seen a 1% increase.
Across the country, GOP primary voters still hold an 85% approval rating for the president.
To get this data over 5,000 registered voters were surveyed across the country.
You can find all of the study here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.