FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A new study ranks both Kansas and Missouri as some the worst states for women’s equality.
While women have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, many women still receive unequal treatment in society.
Women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions. Women make up more than 50% of the population and according to the American Association of University Women, women only constitute 25% of legislators and less than 29% of business executives.
While salary inequity has been a debate, the fact remains nearly two-thirds of minimum-wage workers across the country are female, according to the National Women’s Law Center.
In a study from WalletHub, Kansas and Missouri were both placed in the 10 worst states for women’s equality.
After measuring workplace environment, education and health and political empowerment, Kansas rated 41st and Missouri 43rd. Arguably, the only redeeming statistic is that Kansas rated in the top 50% for workplace environment.
The state that came in last was Utah who score 50th,50th, and 49th in each category. The best state was Maine whose own governor is a woman.
The U.S. currently ranks 71st globally when it comes to the gender gap in health and survival and 98th in political empowerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.