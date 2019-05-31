KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s Friday night, a time when folks on dating apps might be meeting up at bars.
Here’s a look at a study that shows the lengths some will go to get that date.
Anyone whose dated, via an app or otherwise, knows you have to wade through a lot of noes to find a yes.
However, a new study says those using an app will find a lot more people with dangerous dieting habits.
Some app users are expert interpreters. It’s not just the fact that one man is shirtless in his picture that’s a turnoff for Haley Trast.
“His phone case is pink,” she said. “So, I don’t think it’s his phone. That makes me think it’s his girlfriend’s phone.”
Meanwhile another guy’s appeal is about who is with him – a dog. Trast swiped right.
Almost everyone has something that makes them roll their eyes or swipe left to reject.
“Not big on a lot of guys in pictures, that kind of thing,” said Evan Schlenk, a former dating app user. “Competition.”
“Awkward angle selfies from a car,” said Rachael Hass, who uses a dating app.
“Every woman in Kansas City is fluent in sarcasm, but there’s nothing sarcastic on their profile,” said Yann Aguirre, another dating app user.
It’s all about first impressions.
“If you’re a bald guy, you’ve got to wear a hat when you go on a first date,” said Oliver Rae Aleron, another former dating app user. “It’s called ‘hatfishing.’ It’s like catfishing, but you’re wearing a hat so they figure out that you’re bald later on.”
So, perhaps it’s no surprise then that many of their Tinder or Bumble prospects are going to extreme lengths to measure up.
A Harvard study found people on dating apps are at least twice as likely to engage in dangerous dieting like fasting, self-induced vomiting, and purging with laxatives. You don’t need an expert to tell you that’s bad.
However, you might be surprised to hear the male/female breakdown.
Stevie Boiser uses a dating app and said, “I kind of feel like women would be more likely to fall into that just from a societal standpoint.”
“We put a lot of emphasis on paying attention to women who do it, but men are just as likely to feel that as women are,” said former dating app user Mary Gregory.
She’s right. When you look at the percentages of men and women who use the apps and say they’ve used those dangerous dieting techniques, the numbers are actually higher for men and sometimes twice as high.
We met another woman in Westport, who’s in a relationship, who said this whole thing just makes her sad for men and women.
“Having that ideal body for the first period of time, I feel like that doesn’t really mean anything because they’re going to see the real you eventually,” Brianna Mears said.
The study doesn’t show cause and effect, just correlation. So, it’s unclear whether the apps encourage that kind of dieting or if people who do that are more likely to use such apps.
