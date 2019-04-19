FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Here is a heads-up for health-conscious eaters out there trying to steer clear of gluten.
The results of a new study may have you pretty frustrated with restaurants where foods labeled “gluten-free” are hardly that.
The good news is that eating some unexpected gluten isn’t really going to make most of us sick because millions of Americans who avoid gluten don’t have celiac disease. However, it will cost us. Gluten-free is also code for “get ready to pony up a lot more money.” The study found that you’re paying a premium for a plenty of gluten.
The study is from the American Journal of Gastroenterology.
Researchers analyzed about 5,600 food tests over the course of about a year and a half. The results showed that about one in three restaurant menu items tested that claimed to be gluten-free were not. They contained more than the FDA allowed amount of gluten to qualify as gluten-free.
Plus, it was worse for specific foods. The gluten-free label was false for more than half of all pizzas and pastas.
If you’re curious, the FDA regulation went into effect in 2014 and clarified that a food must contain less than 20 parts per million of gluten to be labeled gluten-free.
That may not mean much to you, but this number might: gluten-free items from supermarkets to restaurants can cost you two to three times as much as the gluten-full alternatives.
It’s a big business worldwide. The gluten-free product market is worth nearly $5 billion.
So, maybe think of this study when you’re considering how much more you’re going to pay for that gluten-free pizza or burger bun when you’re eating out and have not been diagnosed with celiac disease.
You can read more about the study and DIY gluten testing in foods here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.