KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of people are suddenly out of a job and thousands more out of money and diplomas.
This is after Vatterott College abruptly announced its closure Monday.
Tuesday, the doors are locked, and students don’t know if they’ll get any credit for the work and money they put into the school.
Going back to school wasn’t easy for 56-year-old Glenda Jones.
“I want my degree. That’s what I paid for, that’s what they promised I would get. I think that’s fair,” said Jones.
After 30 years of being a cook, she took out $14,000 in student loans to get a culinary degree with from L’Ecole Culinaire so she could manage a kitchen.
She was looking forward to graduating in January, when she found out Monday, Vatterott College is closed.
“I come to school I have three weeks left, I know I’m getting ready to get that degree that I was promised if I completed these courses and a door shut in my face,” voiced Jones.
These letters to students and employees are posted on the doors of the other Kansas City campus as well.
“I think it’s kind of out of the blue and said it. It’s uncalled for,” expressed Allnutt.
Allnutt was 11 weeks away from finishing a dental assistant program.
She’s paying the $20,000 with her own money. No loans.
“I feel like it’s going to be a big headache. Either we’re going to have to take legal action or… they are either going to refund it or not I don’t know,” explained Allnutt.
This campus also offers automotive, cosmetology, and medical assistance certificates.
According to the Vatterott’s Linkedin page, they employ between 500 and 1,000 people.
Those people are now without a job or health insurance.
These letters from Vatterott to students and employees say new regulations from the department of education that made a pending sale of the school impossible, causing its closure.
