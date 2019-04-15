OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Monday will be the first day back to school for Oxford Middle School students after an Overland Park teen was hit by a speeding car on Friday.
The 14-year-old Alex Rumple passed away from her injuries over the weekend. Rumple was walking home from school when a car had been speeding and driving out of control. He struck by the vehicle. Some witnesses say the driver had been driving up on the sidewalk before the teen was hit.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and spoke with officers.
It was nearly 48 hours after the teen was in critical condition when she died from her injuries.
Several people, including teachers and students, gathered together at a vigil on Sunday to remember Rumple
At this point Police have not said what caused the driver to veer off the road.
