OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- For those who are experiencing or escaping domestic violence, this time of year isn’t full of Christmas cheer.
Though, some are doing what they can to make sure the children staying in domestic violence shelters are thought of this holiday season.
Students at Shawnee Mission East are partnering with the Prairie Village Police Department to collect donations for those staying at SafeHome, a domestic violence shelter in Overland Park.
Domestic violence is continuous and happens year-round. Although it’s during the holiday season when shelters may see a spike in calls.
In Johnson County alone there have been just over 20 domestic violence-related arrests since last Wednesday.
But the problem is only broadened throughout the state. Kansas recorded more domestic violence related homicides in 2017 than it had in more than two decades.
SafeHome currently has 19 children staying with their mothers in the shelter.
According to Stephanie Volk, the director of philanthropy at the shelter, it is the donations that provide families with dignity and comfort.
“Nobody ever expects to be in a situation like they’re in,” Volk said. “No one ever thinks, 'Wow this is where I want to end up,' and be in an abusive situation. But they find themselves in that situation and SafeHome is here, you just never know. So, for students it’s about helping their peers and knowing it’s by chance or by circumstances that it could be you.”
Wednesday is the last day students and the Prairie Village police are collecting donations. If you’d like to donate, gifts can be brought right to Shawnee Mission East.
They’re especially in need of gifts for teens, such as gift cards to Walmart or restaurants.
