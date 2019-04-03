FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Some students, including some in Kansas and Missouri, believe they've come up with ways to save countless lives in the event of a school shooting.
They're being recognized nationally this week as innovators who can inspire other students.
Paige Tayloe and her classmates from Missouri believe the door lock they invented could make the difference between life and death in a school shooting.
The young inventors call it a simple solution to one of the biggest issue’s schools are facing, shooters getting into full classrooms and other areas.
"It makes it where it can't open at all, even if the door knob, or the handle or the other lock that is placed on the door, even if that's broken, our lock would still be in place," Tayloe said.
It's not only an issue in our community, but an issue in so many communities.
The team competed in Samsung’s 'Solve for Tomorrow' contest which challenges students nationwide to use science, technology, engineering and math skills to tackle problems in their communities.
Samsung said two of the ten finalists came up with ways to secure classrooms during mass shootings.
"I think what's encouraging about that, is that it means they're looking for positive solutions. I really want to be an engineer. So, this is a great start," Tayloe said.
A group of Kansas students engineered a GPS-enabled tool for at-risk foster children. Three schools landed the grand prize of $100,000 dollars in technology and classroom supplies. That includes the group from Missouri.
They said they hope to one day have their door lock in classrooms across America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.