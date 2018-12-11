KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after someone threatened a shooting at Piper High School.
The police chief says someone overheard a 15-year-old boy making the threats and called police.
Officers arrested him without incident. They say his parents are being very cooperative.
The school district released a statement saying "student safety is the number one priority of the piper school district and takes all threats to student safety and school security very seriously."
"Yesterday evening the Piper School District was made aware of new information concerning a possible threat to student safety at Piper High School on Tuesday, December 11. The Kansas City Kansas Police Department was alerted and is investigating the situation. Student safety is the number one priority of the Piper School District and takes all threats to student safety and school security very seriously. At this time the school District is cooperating with local law enforcement on the investigation."
The school is also cooperating with police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.