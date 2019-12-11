KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A student group at a local university is putting an emphasis on helping students' stress this holiday season as anxiety looms over finals and family.
A new survey shows more than half of Americans dread the holidays because of the stress that comes with spending, hosting and traveling. College students are among the subset of people carrying an especially heavy burden during this season.
Active Minds, a mental health awareness group with a chapter at Rockhurst University, is putting a special emphasis on mental health this year, after utilizing a $25,000 grant to offer an app called 'Sanvello' they say helps students not only kick some of the stress of finals time, but also score better on their exams.
The Sanvello app helps students monitor their moods, find chat groups for support, or even just take a breath. Psychologists say students who practice this kind of mindfulness typically score higher and are less anxious.
"Part of it is the pressure of perfection, here especially at Rockhurst," said Carmen Macias, president of Active Minds. "We have a lot of high-achieving students who know that grades are important, and they have a next step after college. And grades can be the contributing factor if they get in to the graduate program they want to."
Macias and other Active Minds members hand out goody bags to students for support with simple stress remedies, like tea and notes of positive affirmation. Other days, they’ll offer free chicken nuggets.
“You’re getting up early, you’re going to classes and you’re probably drinking way too much caffeine. You’re just worried about finals and writing papers that sometimes it’s easy to forget about eating, so that’s why we pass those out.” Macias said.
The pressure of perfection can hit many people during the holiday season, according to doctors with the Mayo Clinic. They suggest keeping up with a few stress-management habits:
Acknowledge your feelings.
- Take time to express your feelings, even if they're not festive or happy.
Reach out.
- Loneliness is at its peak season. Find community or religious events to get involved.
Be realistic.
- Many people overexert themselves trying to keep up with traditions and expectations.
Set aside differences.
- Talk about grievances at a more appropriate time.
Stick to a budget.
- This goes for gift and food shopping.
Plan ahead.
- Set aside days for shopping, baking and visiting. For gatherings, line up people to help with preparations and cleanup.
Learn to say "no".
- Saying "yes" to everyone can lead to resentment and feeling overwhelmed. Hold on to your personal time.
Don't abandon healthy habits.
- The holidays don't have to be an overindulgent free-for-all.
Take a breather.
- Fifteen minutes alone, without distraction, could be enough to handle everything on your plate.
Seek professional help.
- If symptoms persist, see a counselor or physician.
