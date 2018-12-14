KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A student was injured on Friday afternoon when a gun was fired and then ran to a local high school for help.
The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.
According to initial reports from the authorities, someone was shot in the finger on Independence Avenue and ran to Northeast High School for help.
The school district then provided an update and said that the person who was injured was a student.
The student's injures are minor.
The representative with the school district said that it appears that the gun was pointed down and that a piece of concrete may have bounced up and hit the student. He said it is unclear if the bullet itself directly injured the student.
The incident happened as part of a fight.
The incident did not happen at the school, the police said.
Classes were already over for the day, so a lockdown was not necessary.
