OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a threat was made to Ottawa High School.
Police say the threat was made online Monday by child who is a student at the school.
The teen is currently being held in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, Ottawa police say.
“School safety is one of the department’s highest priorities and we are grateful for having great partners to work with,” Police Chief Adam Weingartner said.
Police said parents and staff were notified about the threat using an automated system.
The school district, working with the police department, determined there was no threat to safety.
