Stuck in the yo-yo dieting cycle? Consider giving intuitive eating a try

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While the obesity epidemic continues to worsen in American, the struggle is on to find the "fix."
Unfortunately, with the wealth of knowledge now available, it is near impossible to determine which plan to follow.
Should you go low-carb or low-sugar? Or high protein or no-protein?
Now, there's a plan to avoid all plans.
You might call this Kansas City registered dietitian, Cara Harbstreet, a non-diet dietitian.
She simply refuses to give her clients restrictions that only end up in failure causing them to gravitate back to what is familiar and easy.
Instead, Harbstreet teaches what is called intuitive eating. She helps her clients rediscover joy in eating deeply nourishing meals without restriction or fear.
Harbstreet worries most of us are walking around dehydrated and sleep-deprived. So, she would rather get your sustainable exercise plan and your stress maintenance in balance rather than focusing on your percentage of fat, carbs and protein.
Ultimately, she suggests broadening your food choices , instead of limiting them.
If you ask her what a perfect day of eating looks like she says there is no such thing.
Restrictive diets don't work. So, in addition to your vegetables, lean protein and whole grains, you also need to make room for great taste and enjoyment.
"We can really maintain and achieve good health by simplifying the food rules and being more flexible and going back to the things that we really enjoy because at the end of the day, those are the habits we can maintain for a much longer period of time," Harbstreet said.
