FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is seeing power outages upwards of 5,600 in the viewing area.
The largest outage are north of the city near Claycomo with 3,500 outages and about 260 in Midtown and Westport area.
Evergy crews are working to restore power to those who've been disconnected. You can follow updates on KCTV5 and through the Evergy outage map https://outagemap.evergy.com/
