WHEATLAND, MO (KCTV) -- Strong storms rolled and flipped campers trapping some families inside at Lucas Oil Speedway Monday night.
The severe weather hit just days before 10,000 people were expected to attend a large race at the track.
“It was something my husband and I had worked very hard for. We enjoy camping and spending time with the kids, now it’s all gone,” Sophia Piper, who had her camper destroyed, said.
Piper’s 33-foot camper is shattered into pieces.
“There is nothing left of ours. Like a bomb went off,” Piper said. “Just thankful that I wasn’t here because I probably wouldn’t be here to be able to talk to you.”
Becky Mathis and her husband were inside their camper when the storm hit.
“We got our wits about us enough to call 911 and they came and broke out the back window, the emergency exit window, and got us out of there,” Mathis said.
Thankfully everyone who was hurt, including four people who were taken to the hospital, are expected to be okay.
“I’m very thankful for that,” Piper said.
New tornado warnings Tuesday prevented the NWS from completing their survey of the damage in Wheatland. It’s possible a microburst tossed campers that weigh thousands of pounds.
“Where the light pole is, that’s where this camper was sitting at. It had to come up over the carts and rolled over,” Danny Lorton, General Manager of Lucas Oil Speedway, said.
Mangled metal that is left was once a grandstand for fans to watch races. The storm lifted another grandstand up in the air. It landed on the opposite side of the track. Lorton is grateful everyone is accounted for.
“Everybody is alive, that’s the main thing,” Lorton said.
Track and series officials plan to announce next Tuesday the makeup dates for the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.