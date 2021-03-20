LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Jayhawks used a strong second half to defeat Eastern Washington 93-84 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The third-seeded Jayhawks were down eight points at the half and six points at the 13:45 mark of the second half.
From that point on, KU went on an 18-5 run to grab a 73-66 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.
A Dajuan Harris three-point shot gave KU a 64-63 lead. A Marcus Garrett three-pointer extended the advantage to 73-66.
Two Garrett three-pointers later on in the second half pushed the lead to 85-73.
David McCormack, returning to the floor after testing positive for COVID-19, had a monster second half.
After just two points in the first half, he had 20 in the second half.
KU hit 12 three-pointers in the game.
The Jayhawks play the USC Trojans on Monday. No game time has been announced.
USC defeated Drake 72-56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.