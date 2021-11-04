KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A judge ruled a hearing for Kevin Strickland will take place Monday as scheduled.
The Missouri Attorney General’s motions were denied.
Those motions asked for some evidence and several affidavits to be excluded from the hearing.
The Missouri Attorney General disputes Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s conclusion that Kevin Strickland is innocent.
Strickland’s case has attracted nationwide attention.
Strickland has spent more than 40 years in prison for a 1978 Kansas City triple murder he swears he did not do.
His conviction was largely based on eyewitness testimony from a surviving witness who later had doubts.
A new petition argues Strickland had an alibi verified by numerous people; no physical evidence connects him to the crime.
Two admitted gunman cleared Strickland in sworn confessions.
Those admitted gunman cut deals and each served 10 years. A third suspect was never tried. The man confused for Strickland simply walked.
Strickland is the only person sitting in prison for what happened in 43 years ago.
