KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A judge ruled on what evidence can and cannot be used to determine if Kansas City’s Kevin Strickland should be freed from prison.
At issue in Friday's hearing was whether the Attorney General's lawyers should get the time they say they need to get fingerprint testing and their own recoded depositions of the witnesses the prosecutor plans to present to argue Strickland’s innocence.
The judge's ruling was in favor of the Attorney General's office, which gives them more time to obtain evidence in the case.
The AG's office opposes the Jackson County Prosecutor's contention that new evidence shows Strickland is innocent.
The judge involved is a retired judge because the Missouri Supreme Court ruled an outside just must hear the case.
Strickland, who was convicted 40 years ago for a triple murder, was not present at Friday's hearing.
All of the lawyers declined comment after the hearing.
A new hearing has been set for Nov. 8, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.