MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Over the last 10 days, Unleashed Pet Rescue & Adoption has been in Cairo, Egypt working with the Animal Protection League in a effort to rescue and transport 26 stray dogs.
Once cleared, following thorough medical and behavioral examinations, these dogs will be put up for adoption and will be looking for homes with families in the Kansas City area.
In Egypt the stray or “Baladi” dogs are often discarded inhumanly. Many of these dogs have acid poured on them while others are stoned, poisoned, or attacked with machetes. Some of these dogs are exported to be used as meat.
The Animal Protection League in Cairo houses around 600 dogs with only 1 or 2 adoptions per year. With such a small amount of adoptions, the only dogs entering the rescue are injured and in need of medical attention. This operation will make room for Animal Protection League to rescue 26 more stray dogs from the streets of Cairo.
On Tuesday, the Unleashed Pet Rescue team will return to the shelter in Mission, KS.
Exact arrival time is dependent on road/weather conditions.
Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption is a licensed, non-profit animal shelter in Mission founded in 2011 that works to save the lives of homeless pets and strives to improve the image of bully breeds in society.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact, Unleashed Pet Rescue at 816-6828788
