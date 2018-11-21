KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The community rallied Wednesday evening when a church planning to provide holiday food to needy families, found out suddenly that a mix-up with the food bank meant they would have to go without.
They have a donation drive that went from 6-9 Wednesday night. They have collected fixings for green bean casserole, countless other sides, and even turkeys all with an announcement made just this morning.
“We are working on these kinds of baggies to be provided,” said Raquel Lara, Iglesia Vida Abundante.
The youth pastor at Iglesia Vida Abundante says the planned meal packages are about more than feeding the body.
The kids she works with at the KCK church are affected emotionally.
“Why should I even go to school if my parents are working two or three jobs and we still can’t make it,” questioned Lara.
Their plans hit a snag just yesterday when a mix-up with an organization they were counting on meant they only had enough holiday meals for 5 of their 25 families in need.
That’s when the Providence YMCA Ball Family Center stepped in.
The executive director worried he might not make it happen.
“And it made me feel bad that I wouldn’t be able to help 25 families, not being able to feed them,” said Danny Helmich, Providence YMCA Director.
That’s when long-time volunteer Helen Keller suggested a donation drive.
“We need to do something. A little goes a long way,” explained Helen Keller, YMCA Volunteer.
Ginny Rector rushed over with items she already had in her pantry and freezer.
“We had it, so we have to share it,” Ginny Rector, donor.
The effort means so much to the folks at Vida Abundante, to see people pitching in, in a pinch, to provide a holiday meal and hope.
“We really believe that if a community comes together, we can be that hope for those kids and those families that are in need,” proclaimed Lara.
They’ll be passing out the food bags on Saturday.
Iglesia Vida Abundante will be also accepting donations at the church from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.
They are located at 2019 N. 18th St. Kansas City, KS 66104.
The Providence YMCA will also accept donations Friday. They are located at 8601 Parallel Parkway in KCK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.