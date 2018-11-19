Stranger helps woman whose wedding ring was stolen

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A KCTV5 News viewer says when she saw the story of a woman who had her wedding ring stolen. She had to do something to help, and she wouldn’t take no for an answer.
"When I heard the story, I just couldn’t let it go,” Lori Clara said. "I couldn’t walk away without doing anything for her, as little as it could be.”
Last week, someone broke into Ana Villegas' car. Not only did they take off with cash and her credit cards and even her Starbucks work apron, but they also swiped her wedding ring.
"Well, it kind of sucks since it was a gift … left (my wedding ring) that night in my work apron. I just didn’t think anything like this would happen,” Villegas said.
Clara saw Villegas’ story on KCTV5 News and had to do something.
"I’ve been waitress before, few dollars are a few dollars, that goes a long way to anybody,” Clara said.
Clara turned to Facebook where she tracked down people to join her cause. Then, she found Villegas. This week, she brought Villegas everything she needs to make a full thanksgiving dinner. But that wasn't all. Clara and her friends also collected enough cash to replace Villegas’ stolen tips.
"Also, I wanted to replace the tip money that she lost. There is just $60 to give you, and I hope it helps even though it is not much,” Clara said.
Villegas says the cash and food will go a long way for her family this season.
"At first, I was like, ‘No it is OK Thank you.’ She insisted, and I just couldn’t thank her enough. It was really nice for a stranger to care about you like that,” Villegas said.
Clara says this all was a chance for her to pay it forward for help she received in the past.
"But it is always about paying it forward. Let people know there is love in this world no matter how divided everything feels right now,” Clara said.
Villegas says she did fill out a police report. She has not heard back from police yet about any arrests.
