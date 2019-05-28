LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Flags that once draped the caskets of fallen veterans are being restored after a strong storm damaged flagpoles, forcing flags to the ground.
More than 160 flagpoles were placed around the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery. When a storm hit, it bent the flagpoles over the fence.
"It’s just our way of recognizing their sacrifice and their service to our country," said Jim Nail post adjutant with the VFW Jack Ray Post 5789.
Veterans’ family members donated the flags to be flown every year to surround the cemetery with red, white and blue.
"Everyone of those flags draped the casket of a veteran at their funeral," Nail said.
During Friday’s severe weather, a concerned person contacted the VFW Jack Ray Post 5789 with bad news.
"The storm had hit and the flags were down," Nail said.
"The U.S. flag should not touch the ground," said Larry Phillips, post quartermaster with the VFW Jack Ray Post 5789.
"The flags one one side went that way. The flags on the other side went the other way. Never seen anything like that," Phillips said. "They were pretty dirty and pretty soaked."
As volunteers from the VFW rushed to salvage the flags, they found a police officer and other citizens already helping to collect the flags that were blown down.
Every flag was recovered.
Now, members of the VFW are collecting donations in hopes of purchasing new stronger flagpoles to continue the tradition of the Avenue of Flags.
"While we were standing her talking one of our members came by and gave us a donation to help," Nail said.
"They will be out again next year, one way or another," Phillips said.
You can drop off or send donations to:
VFW Jack Ray Post 5789
329 SE Douglas St.
Lee’s Summit, MO 64063
