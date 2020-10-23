OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The ongoing storm Friday morning in the Kansas City metro is impacting internet and phone reliability for the Blue Valley School District.
The district sent a letter to parents notifying them of "intermittent phone and network outages across the district." The outages kept staff from being able to receive phone calls or access their emails and the internet, according to the letter.
School administrators are working to fix the issue.
