OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- This is the reality that many homeowners across the metro are facing Monday night; a freezing cold house.
Leandrea Lytton is the only one on her block who lost power because a tree knocked down her power line in her backyard.
She stayed at a hotel Sunday night, but she says she found not everyone paid the same price.
Lytton has no idea when her power will be back on.
She came back to her house Monday to try to save her food from going bad.
Sunday night, she and her dog Henry stayed at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in Overland Park.
“I have to still pay my rent and now I have to pay a hotel fee,” said Lytton.
But Monday night, she’s finding a new place to stay.
“There’s a jump in rates,” explained Lytton.
Lytton was quoted the same price as fellow guest Danny Pratt.
“$99 a night plus $20 per dog,” voiced Pratt.
But both are concerned after talking with others.
“I’ve heard prices all over the place, so I really don’t know. My neighbor, they charged her $60 for her second rate but when we asked about it they didn’t know what we were talking about,” said Pratt.
Rick Boyd came to Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham after his first hotel overbooked him, he’s happy with the price he was quoted.
“For $80 a night, we can’t beat that, it’s a good deal,” expressed Boyd.
KCTV5 called the hotel and they said the cheapest room Monday night was one king bed and that was $72 a night. The most expensive room was a queen suite $96 before tax.
Online, there were different deals and they were different than the quotes on the phone.
Expedia shows a room there for $66. Booking showed $72.
“Yeah, it’ll go into the ol' savings account,” stated Pratt.
But everyone said they would rather be warm than freezing at home.
Other hotels in the area are booking up.
The Embassy Suites in Overland Park is booked. The Candlewood Suites is booked.
There are still a few available, but its best to check online and call to get the best deal.
