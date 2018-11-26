Storm dumps up to 9 inches in Missouri, canceling classes

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A winter snowstorm has coated roads across northern Missouri, closing dozens of school districts and some colleges.
The National Weather Service says that 3 to 9 inches fell across northern Missouri on Sunday.
On Monday, the University of Central Missouri and State Fair Community College in Boonville canceled classes, and the University of Missouri announced that it won't open until noon. Among the school districts to call off classes are Boonville and Lee's Summit.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was reporting multiple fender-benders. And the Missouri Department of Transportation says multiple highways in the northern part of the state are covered with snow, although none area closed.
Flights were mostly on time Monday at Kansas City International Airport, one day after the storm caused widespread delays.
