KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- The National Weather Service says portions of Kansas City received over seven inches of snow overnight.
Nearly 25,000 KCP&L customers do not have power, while nearly 3,000 are without power in Wyandotte County.
Accumulating snow will continue all morning with additional light snow through the 7 p.m. hour, KCTV5's Erin Little says.
Parts of Kansas City could receive up to 10 inches of snow by Saturday evening.
Roads are expected to be snow packed and slushy all day depending on your location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.