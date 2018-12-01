KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The news about Kareem Hunt has taken Chiefs Kingdom by storm and many fans are still reeling from that video.
Retailers are starting to react, too. You won't find much Hunt merchandise left in stores. Most local stores have pulled their t-shirts and jerseys off the shelves.
Some are offering returns on Hunt jerseys, including the Chiefs Pro Shop. However, it is reportedly their standard return policy that any unworn jersey can be returned or exchanged.
Additionally, in the afternoon, Sports Illustrated cited the Baltimore Business Journal and reported that Under Armour had "parted ways" with Hunt.
Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the Chiefs decision to release Hunt.
However, some on the plaza wore their Chiefs gear out in public on Saturday as a show of support for the team and their handling of the situation.
“I think we made the right decision not keeping him on the team because we don't want that kind of talent, but it's hard to take going into end of the season,” Tara Webb said.
“I'm a little disappointed in Kareem, but he showed what kind of person he is,” Eddy Whitley said. “I'm happy with the Chiefs because they took action and took it immediately and showed what kind of organization they are.”
