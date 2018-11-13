STILLWELL, KS (KCTV) -- If you have a need for speed, you might want to check out a community in Johnson County where hot rods rule the road.
There's something about a sports car that draws hundreds of people to the Stonegate Motor Plaza every month.
“What we're trying to do is create a community of people that are passionate about cars,” Joe Effertz said.
Effertz turned his farmland into a hot rod heaven in Stillwell.
“Anything that's got a motor in it, I like it,” Effertz said.
Stonegate is a space for speedsters to show off their toys. Everything from the classics to a new quarter-million dollar McLaren to the University of Kansas’ racing team's custom cars.
Effertz also builds custom garages.
John Hutchins has plenty of room for his Mustang in his two-story garage. Upstairs, he has a bar and office space.
“We can have friends and family come out and watch sporting events,” Hutchins said.
It's his version of a lake house.
“This is my personality. This is me,” he said.
His neighbors, the Wiedenmans, built a saloon above their collection.
“It's just a different way to have fun,” Susan Weidenmans said.
There's just one thing missing at Stonegate.
“No private garages have a private track,” Effertz said.
That's why Effertz designed one, and Johnson County approved the permit earlier this year.
“I had this vision a long time ago,” Effertz said.
Effertz has already started some of the dirt work for the track in one of his fields. Right now, he's waiting for more funding to build it.
“It's a formula between funding and memberships,” he said.
Effertz hopes to build next summer a place where one or two drivers at a time can safely punch the throttle.
“It's designed like a race track, but it's a test track,” Effertz said.
It's the next phase for a growing community of car lovers in Kansas City.
“The track is what makes this completely different from anywhere else in the Midwest,” Effertz said.
