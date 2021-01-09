SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Multiple police agencies on Saturday morning conducted an investigation at a home in Shawnee.
The Lenexa Police Department and Shawnee police were at a home at 47th Street and Woodland Avenue in Shawnee.
Not much is known about the investigation on Saturday morning.
"Regarding police presence near 47th and Woodland in Shawnee, we are conducting an investigation into a large quantity of stolen property at a residence in that area," Lenexa police said in a statement. "Shawnee Kansas Police Department is assisting."
A KCTV5 photographer at the scene said there numerous vehicles in the area.
