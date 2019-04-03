FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A dangerous chase crosses between Kansas and Missouri, but police said the chase had more twists and turns than just the driver's fickle sense of direction.
"You never know what's going on through an individual's mind, but he had to be stopped," Lieutenant CJ Beard, who is with the Kansas Highway Patrol, said.
An unusual pursuit down residential street.
"The pursuit started in Missouri, and then to Kansas, then it went back to Missouri and then back to Kansas again," Beard said.
But the strangest part for police wasn't where it was happening, it was who they were after.
"It's not every day we pursue a box truck full of cookie dough, in it. When he went by us he would just wave at us," Beard said.
Police-taunting-truck-thief was cruising down city streets with a full haul of cookie dough in the cargo.
"I would say Cookie Monster, but yeah, cookie burglar would work too," Beard said.
Whether cookies were the thief's intended target or not, their half -baked plan came crumbling when officers finally brought the chase to an end at 109th and Leavenworth.
"It's such a big vehicle our stop sticks did work, but we had to use several of our stop sticks just to deflate the tires safely. We're very happy it ended the way it did. No one was hurt," Beard said.
The chase was over in about seven or eight minutes and the driver was taken into custody. Lieutenant Beard said the outcome proves that you may be able to outrun an officer, but you can't outrun the radios.
