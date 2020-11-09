KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Stocks soared Monday morning after Pfizer announced its clinical trail showed its vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The S&P 500 jumped 3.6% to more than 3,600 shortly after market open. The company says it's on track to seek U.S. review later this month.
Markets spent weeks obsessing over the outcome of the US election. Now that it's clear Joe B…
Pfizer expects to have more than a billion doses manufactured next year. The vaccine would be free to Americans.
