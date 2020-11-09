KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Stocks soared Monday morning after Pfizer announced its clinical trail showed its vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The S&P 500 jumped 3.6% to more than 3,600 shortly after market open. The company says it's on track to seek U.S. review later this month.

Pfizer expects to have more than a billion doses manufactured next year. The vaccine would be free to Americans.