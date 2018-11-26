FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Sunday's mix of a record-setting snow and powerful winds created a nightmare for drivers and a real challenge for crews trying to keep roads clear.

Conditions have improved for many highways, but, in your neighborhood, it could be a different story.

As night falls, what snow and ice on city streets will likely freeze over again. That is why crews did everything they could Monday on both sides of the state line to hit all the residential streets.

“At 6 a.m., nothing had really been touched,” said Tony Sheets, who started his day bright and early.

Sheets spent part of the morning on his snow packed street in Prairie Village, clearing the sidewalks and driveway.

“As the main lines get taken care of, hopefully they’ll get down these side streets. They’ve made a couple passes at least … it’s workable. I haven’t been over on the Missouri side yet, but here in Kansas, it’s pretty good,” Sheets said.

And across the state line in Missouri, Valerie Zeeck says crews have been on top of it from the get go.

“They made a second pass today, so everything seems to be wonderful. They’re just doing a great job,” she said.

Several trucks out and about Monday working hard to clear the roads that didn’t get much love on Sunday.

Many have been asking when their roads will be cleared.

Snow plow tracker maps Check the progress snow plows are making in clearing roads in your neighborhood.

In Kansas City, MO, 180 trucks have been out on the roads since Sunday with an extra focus on neighborhoods that kicked in about 8 a.m. Monday.

In Kansas City, KS, crews have been working around the clock and say they won’t stop until all residential areas have been treated.

In Independence, the main roads are finished, and work continues on residential areas.

In Overland Park, crews expect to wrap up residential by Monday night along with Olathe which is anticipating a 7:30 p.m. finish for all crews.

Crews in Shawnee are also expected to hit all the neighborhood streets by Monday night and say any street that was missed can be reported to a snow hotline at (913) 742-6097.