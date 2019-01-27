KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One Kansas City neighborhood is missing a family owned restaurant after it burned down to the ground earlier this week.
One of the owners remains optimistic.
Shelton Ross, co-owner of Steak'm Take'm, said it all started with a message on Facebook Messenger.
“I was actually driving home, walking to my house, when I started receiving messages that something had occurred,” he said. “Some random person sent me a message saying that Steak'm Take'm was on fire, and I am looking at the message and saying, like, is she saying our food is on fire? Our food is good?”
But then, the messages kept coming.
“’It is bad. Bro, are you ok?’ or something like that, and that’s when my heart dropped and I knew something was wrong,” he said.
A restaurant filled with memories was just gone.
“We’ve all put our heart and soul into this business and I saw my daughter grow up, I have pictures on my phone of her as an infant, in the building and it’s really heartbreaking,” he said.
With two other locations up and running, Ross wants his loyal customers to know the good eats are not over.
“If any of our customers here want to visit our Troost location and our 31st and Van Brunt location,” he said. “We also deliver through Uber Eats and all the delivery services,” he said.
“We would like to open another restaurant out in this area,” he said. “There are a lot of loyal customers that I already miss, talking to them.”
He said that although the news was tough to handle, he and his family plan to bounce back stronger than ever.
“Everybody is good,” he said. “Everybody is optimistic. We are all warriors.”
“It is an immediate switch to what is next,” he said. “How do we rebound and have the thought process as a stepping stone to something bigger and better?”
